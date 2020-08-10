Aaron Martinez and Karan Sanghavi, Co-Founders of RE Agent Growth, Launch Personal Video Branding for Realtors

The Newly Launched Feature is Part of their Referral Accelerator Program

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2020 / Aaron Martinez and Karan Sanghavi, Co-Founders of RE Agent Growth, are pleased to announce the launch of their new personal video branding for Realtors service. The new service is part of their Referral Accelerator program.

To schedule a strategy call with RE Agent Growth and learn more about the new video branding, please check out https://bit.ly/BookaCallPR.

Through their work with RE Agent Growth, Martinez and Sanghavi know firsthand how important sound marketing strategies are for anyone in the real estate industry. Their experiences inspired them to launch the new personal video branding service, which should help both newbie Realtors as well as those with plenty of experience to reach more clients and ultimately close more deals.

The new personal video branding for Realtors service will nicely complement RE Agent Growth's existing program, which involves Martinez and Sanghavi and their team finding vetted in-market buyers and sellers for Realtors.

"The members of our team are experienced in many forms of marketing. Each and every one of them is completely dedicated to bettering your real estate business," Martinez said, adding that their innovative and effective process allows Realtors to stop wasting their valuable time and money with "leads" that often go nowhere and instead focus on automatically booked appointments.

"As they say, 'fortune's in the follow up.' We put each of our inbound inquiries through an intensive follow up and nurture process. This ensures that we convert as many as possible."

Martinez's and Sanghavi's program means that once people have gone through the pre-qualifying process, busy Realtors will only speak with those who are actually ready to move forward and buy or sell a home. This process, in turn, will allow Realtors to focus on what they do best: helping their valued clients to sell their home, or find the new home of their dreams.

Martinez and Sanghavi are both excited about the recent launch of their new personal video branding for Realtors and helping even more people in the real estate industry to increase their number of listings and closings.

About RE Agent Growth:

Aaron Martinez and Karan Sanghavi are Co-Founders of RE Agent Growth. Aaron has appeared on NASDAQ and Zillow and is helping Realtors to grow their sphere through his "Referral Accelerator" program. Click here to learn more: https://bit.ly/BookaCallPR.

