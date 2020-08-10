JSC Halyk Bank (HSBK) JSC Halyk Bank: 1H & 2Q 2020 Results Conference Call Invitation 10-Aug-2020 / 16:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 10 August 2020 Joint Stock Company "Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan" 1H & 2Q 2020 Results Conference Call Invitation On Monday, 17 August 2020 at 2:00pm London / 7:00pm Almaty time, Joint Stock Company "Halyk Savings Bank of Kazakhstan" (Halyk Bank) (LSE: HSBK; KASE: HSBK, HSBKd; AIX: HSBK, HSBK.Y) will be hosting a teleconference with its senior management for investors and analysts on Halyk Bank's 1H and 2Q 2020 unaudited consolidated financial results, followed by Q&A session. Halyk Bank's 1H and 2Q 2020 unaudited consolidated financial results will be available starting from 17 August 2020. The teleconference facility can be accessed by dialing: UK: +44 208 089 28 60 Russia: +7 499 609 12 60 Confirmation Code: 3811885 Participants should register for the call at least 5 to 10 minutes before the start of the presentation. A webcast facility will also be available at: https://webcasts.eqs.com/halykbank20200817 [1] Presentation will be available starting from 17 August 2020 at: https://halykbank.com/financial-results [2] and at the above webcast facility. For those unable to listen to the call live, a replay of the the above webcast facility will be available until 17 August 2021. - ENDS - For further information please contact: JSC "Halyk Bank" Mira Kasenova +7 727 259 04 30 MiraK@halykbank.kz Margulan Tanirtayev +7 727 259 04 53 Margulant@halykbank.kz ISIN: US46627J3023 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: HSBK Sequence No.: 81091 EQS News ID: 1114545 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=212f5ee8bdee659c7a5fc1ebd7f6d665&application_id=1114545&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4441df78422d5d2957b9a17e6a0bf6ea&application_id=1114545&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

