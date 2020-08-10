Anzeige
Montag, 10.08.2020
Spannend! Billiarden-Karten werden auf den Tisch gelegt.
WKN: A2AD7B ISIN: BMG3682E1921 
Stuttgart
10.08.20
16:19 Uhr
6,915 Euro
+0,115
+1,69 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.08.2020 | 19:05
Frontline Ltd.: FRO - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2020

Frontline Ltd. (the "Company") announces that its 2020 Annual General Meeting will be held on August 31, 2020. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2019 can be found on our website at www.frontline.bm and attached to this press release.

August 10, 2020
The Board of Directors
Frontline Ltd.
Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments

  • FRO - 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e93fe5d4-386e-43a1-852f-e2d27aa624cd)
  • FRO - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/dd00aafd-311f-4808-9602-8e71cb5af5ca)
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
