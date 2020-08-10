Gizmogo.com: Gizmogo Offers a Safe Way to Sell Used Phones

Summary: Gizmogo is a platform that offers a secure and easy way to sell phones. In minutes, customers can get a quote and arrange to have their phone shipped.

CHINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2020 / Gizmogo is a buyback electronic company, making it easy for people to sell their phones and other electronics. The Gizmogo website enables visitors to sell their phone for cash, quickly and safely.

To sell phones using Gizmogo, customers simply need to find their device using the search or filter options on the website. They can then choose their carrier and the capacity of their phone, as well as other details such as the condition of the phone. They get an immediate quote based on the details that they have provided, and can then add the device to their cart or check out. Free shipping is included, and sellers receive an instant payment within 24 hours of their device being received. A 15-day guarantee means that all quotes last more than two weeks without changing.

This quick way to sell a phone is environmentally-friendly and delivers a fair price to all sellers. Gizmogo offers a best price guarantee, promising to increase their original offer if they evaluate a phone as being in better condition than was reported to them. If a seller receives a lower price than expected, they can have their device returned free of charge if desired. Their fast payment includes payment via PayPal, check, e-check or Amazon gift card. Free USPS and UPS shipping with a shipping label and prepaid shipping boxes makes it easy to ship any devices to Gizmogo quickly.

Gizmogo keeps sellers safe with professional data protection. They perform a professional data deletion service on each device to ensure no personal data remains. The whole cleaning process is monitored to make sure user privacy data remains secure, and Gizmogo never gives out information to third parties.

Whether a phone is in excellent condition or is no longer usable, selling it to Gizmogo is a way to recycle it and avoid waste. Sellers can receive money that they might use for a new phone or any other purpose, instead of throwing away a phone that they no longer want. 75 lbs. of gold, 772 lbs. of silver, 35,274 lbs. of copper, and 33 lbs. of palladium can be recovered for every one million phones that are recycled.

The Gizmogo site has a free IMEI checker for sellers to use, enabling them to check that their device is genuine before selling it. The whole process of a selling a phone to Gizmogo is fast and secure, with guaranteed best prices to ensure sellers get the best possible deal. The service continues to operate through the Covid-19 outbreak, making it easy for people to make some extra cash when they might need it most.

