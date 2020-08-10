FactSet Research Systems Inc.: FactSet to Participate in UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 10, 2020on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.
Helen Shan, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 3:00 p.m. EDT. A live webcast will be available on the Company's investor relations website. A replay will also be available for 30 days following the event.
About FactSet
FactSet. Learn more at www.factset.comand follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset.
FactSet
Media & Investor Relations Contact:
Rima Hyder
857.265.7523
rima.hyder@factset.com
FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de