FactSet Research Systems Inc.: FactSet to Participate in UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference

Helen Shan, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 3:00 p.m. EDT. A live webcast will be available on the Company's investor relations website . A replay will also be available for 30 days following the event.

