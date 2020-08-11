The global commercial aircraft seat belts market size is expected to grow by USD 29.31 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates. Steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 8%. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Commercial Aircraft Seat Belts Market Analysis Report by Type (Narrow-body aircraft, Wide-body aircraft, and Regional jet) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increase in retrofitting projects. In addition, the increase in aircraft deliveries is anticipated to boost the growth of the commercial aircraft seat belts market.

The increase in aircraft deliveries is expected to drive the growth of the commercial aircraft seat belts market during the forecast period. Air travel is expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period despite several challenges faced by the aviation industry. Low-cost carriers and regional airlines have revolutionized the airline business by introducing innovative low-fare business models. The demand in the air-travel industry is anticipated to increase significantly during the forecast period due to the rising affluence of the middle class in emerging economies. The year-on-year increase in air traffic has necessitated airline companies to induct new aircrafts to accommodate the growing demand. This will simultaneously stimulate the demand for commercial aircraft seat belts.

Major Five Commercial Aircraft Seat Belts Companies:

Aerocare International Ltd.

Aerocare International Ltd. has business operations under various segments, such as avionics, cabin interior, cleaning products, component maintenance, lavatories, and seating. The company has developed a seatbelt that is nearly 40% lighter than a conventional seat belt.

Aircraft Belts Inc.

Aircraft Belts Inc. operates its business through two segments: custom products and services. The company offers seat belts which featured two point, three point, four point, and rotary buckles.

Aircraft Cabin Modification GmbH

Aircraft Cabin Modification GmbH has business operations under two segments: products and services. The company offers a range of seat belts such as smart belt and light belt. These belts have unique designs with powerful materials to allow significant weight savings.

AmSafe Inc.

AmSafe Inc. operates its business through various segments, which include commercial restraints; defense restraints; and airbag pretensioner systems. The company offers a wide range of seat belts such as lightweight seatbelt, traditional seatbelt, Child Aviation Restraint System, and crew and flight attendant multipoint restraints.

Anjou Aeronautique

Anjou Aeronautique has business operations under various segments, such as seatbelts and harnesses; textiles; composite; helicopter products, maritime products, and railway products. The company offers a range of seat belts such as steel 349 buckles and light aluminum 353 buckles.

Commercial Aircraft Seat Belts Type Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

Narrow-body aircraft

Wide-body aircraft

Regional jet

Commercial Aircraft Seat Belts Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

South America

