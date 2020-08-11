The global packaged cactus water market is expected to grow by USD 21.93 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 21%.

The market is driven by an increase in product launches. In addition, the product distribution expansion by packaged cactus water is anticipated to boost the growth of the packaged cactus water market.

The global packaged cactus water market has a limited number of players. Hence, vendors are focusing on the introduction of new products with attractive flavors and labeling to capture a significant share in the market. Some vendors are also focusing on expansion strategies to widen the reach of their products in new regions. In March 2020, Cactus Water launched a new line of functional cactus water under the brand name, ¡CACTUS. The product contains cactus hydrocolloid, which helps boost hydration, retention, and absorption. Such innovative product launches are fueling the growth of the global packaged cactus water market.

Major Five Packaged Cactus Water Companies:

CALIWATER

CALIWATER operates its business through a unified segment. The company offers packaged cactus water in a range of flavors that includes Original Wild Prickly Pear, Cactus Peach, and Cactus Berry flavor.

EVISSI USA LLC

EVISSI USA LLC operates its business through a unified segment. The company offers cactus water extracted from the Dragon Fruit cactus sourced from Thailand and Vietnam.

Lauro Co.

Lauro Co. operates its business through a unified segment. The company offers Sparkling Cactus Water. It is made using prickly pear cactus and is gluten-free and non-GMO cactus based hydration drink.

Pricklee LLC

Pricklee LLC operates its business through a unified segment. The company offers a range of prickly pear cactus water cans and kits, which includes flavors such as plain pricklee superfruit water, strawberry hibiscus flavor, and mango ginger flavor.

The Cactus Water Co. LLC

The Cactus Water Co. LLC operates its business through a unified segment. The company offers organic cactus water which is made using Nopal cactus leaf juice used for recovering hydration and refreshment.

Packaged Cactus Water Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Americas

EMEA

APAC

