The automotive inductive wireless charging systems market is expected to grow by 6.88 million units during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200810005441/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request challenges and opportunities influenced by COVID-19 pandemic Request a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Growing environmental concerns and the push toward the adoption of green cars has increased the sales of EVs and HEVs across the world. Also, many governments are introducing fiscal incentives and subsidies to encourage automobile manufacturers to locally produce hybrid and electric vehicles. The growing adoption of electric vehicles is resulting in technological advancements such as wireless inductive charging in the automobile industry. For instance, EVs from major automobile manufacturers such as BMW, Chevrolet, and others have already been equipped with wireless charging equipment. By 2024, the adoption of HEVs is expected to reach 100%. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the global automotive inductive wireless charging systems market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44400

As per Technavio, the backward integration by OEMs to develop inductive charging systems will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Market: Backward Integration by OEMs to Develop Inductive Charging Systems

Nearly 80% of the EVs are charged in residential parking areas and only 20% in public charging stations. Hence, EV manufacturers are introducing inductive wireless charging solutions that are compatible with charging stations installed in a garage or parking port at home. For instance, Audi's e-Tron model automatically detects the charging plate using a multi-media interface (MMI). Once the charging plate is detected, the Z-mover approaches the cladding at the bottom of the vehicle. The vehicle starts getting charged when the distance between the Z-mover and bottom of the vehicle is around 1 cm, thus improving charging efficiency. Similarly, other prominent EV manufacturers such as BMW and Daimler are also developing in-house wireless charging solutions for their vehicles. Such developments in the automotive industry are expected to boost the growth of the global automotive inductive wireless charging systems market during the forecast period.

"Adoption of on-road dynamic wireless charging systems and wireless charging systems for electric commercial vehicles will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the automotive inductive wireless charging systems market by application (Residential charging systems and Public charging systems) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the automotive inductive wireless charging systems market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, North America is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the expansion of EV manufacturing plants in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200810005441/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/