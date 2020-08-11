

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall bank lending in Japan was up 6.3 percent on year in July, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday - coming in at 572.705 trillion yen.



That was shy of expectations for an increase of 6.5 percent but still up from the 6.2 percent gain in June.



Excluding trusts, bank lending gained an annual 6.4 percent to 499.102 trillion yen, slowing from 6.5 percent in the previous month.



Lending from trusts rose 6.2 percent to 73.603 trillion yen, up from 4.5 percent a month earlier.



Lending from foreign banks rose 3.2 percent to 3.090 trillion yen - slowing from the 10.1 percent spike in June.



