

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - American Express Co. (AXP) is in advanced talks to buy the online small-business lender Kabbage Inc., Bloomberg reported citing a person familiar with the matter. Kabbage is backed by investors including Japan's SoftBank Group Corp. and Reverence Capital Partners.



The all-cash deal could value Kabbage at as much as $850 million, including retention payments, the report said.



An agreement could be announced as soon as this month, the report said, though talks could still fall apart.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SOFTBANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de