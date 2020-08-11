NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - American Express Co. (AXP) is in advanced talks to buy the online small-business lender Kabbage Inc., Bloomberg reported citing a person familiar with the matter. Kabbage is backed by investors including Japan's SoftBank Group Corp. and Reverence Capital Partners.
The all-cash deal could value Kabbage at as much as $850 million, including retention payments, the report said.
An agreement could be announced as soon as this month, the report said, though talks could still fall apart.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
