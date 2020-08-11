

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Aurubis Group (AIAGY.PK, AIAGF.PK) reported that its third-quarter net income rose to 33 million euros from 17 million euros in the previous year. On a per basis, net income was 0.74 euros, up from 0.38 euros in the prior year.



Operating earnings before taxes or EBT for the quarter grew to 42 million euros, from 22 million euros in the year ago quarter, reflecting a substantially higher concentrate throughput, especially at Pirdop site, with lower treatment and refining charges for copper concentrates due to market factors.



Quarterly revenues declined to 2.88 billion euros from 3.02 billion in the previous year.



Aurubis still expects an operating EBT to be between 185 million euros and 250 million euros for fiscal year 2019/20.



The company said it remains cautiously optimistic about the rest of the fiscal year.



The company expects a reduced copper concentrate supply with treatment and refining charges at a low level until the end of fiscal year 2019/20. The spread of COVID-19 and the related production limitations at mines could lead to a lower ongoing supply of copper concentrates.



In addition, Aurubis expects a continued surplus on the international sulfuric acid market for the fourth-quarter of 2019/20.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AURUBIS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de