Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 643 internationalen Medien
Alle Augen auf NetCents: Visa-Partnerschaft ist eine Schlüsselmeldung für diesen Pennystock!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
11.08.2020 | 08:03
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

cocoa motors. Begins Worldwide Sales of Car in Bag "WALKCAR" from August 11

TOKYO, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- cocoa motors. Inc. of Tokyo, Japan started the worldwide sale of a vehicle users can carry with them in a bag, dubbed "WALKCAR," on August 11 on the company's official website.

(Logo1: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202008042803-O1-M5sklPxu)
(Logo2: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202008042803-O2-v33nEojo)
(Photo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/202008042803?p=images)

WALKCAR website: https://en.cocoamotors.com
*Press kits can be downloaded from the brand website.

Promotional video: https://youtu.be/Og8VBTYz0nY

WALKCAR has the same size as a 13-inch laptop PC.

It is a small and light "car in a bag" weighing only 2.9 kg. It achieves a powerful speed of up to 16 km/hour along with safety features like an automatic stopping function. Since the product was announced in 2016, there have been responses from the media community worldwide and WALKCAR received a total of approximately 7,800 pre-orders from 13 countries around the world. For about four years since the product announcement, there has been much research and development, as well as product improvements, and now, finally, it is officially released worldwide. WALKCAR is a "portable car" invented in Japan. It is a car users can carry around like a laptop PC, and it offers a new lifestyle that is not dependent on any transportation network. The time to choose "walking" or "WALKCAR" anytime has come.

For more information, please visit:
https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202008042803-O1-0IptV043.pdf

- Company information

Company name: cocoa motors. Inc.
Location: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Established: August 1, 2013
URL: https://en.cocoamotors.com

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.