Petra Diamonds Ltd - Deferral of Results, Annual Report & AGM

Petra Diamonds Limited announces that it intends to make use of the UK Financial Conduct Authority's ("FCA") temporary relief in terms of corporate reporting during the COVID-19 crisis, which allows listed companies an additional two months within which to publish their audited financial statements.

The full FCA policy statement can be viewed at: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/statements/delaying-annual-company-accounts-coronavirus.

The Company has therefore decided to delay the announcement of its audited financial statements for its financial year ending 30 June 2020 and the publication of its Annual Report and Accounts for FY 2020 to 17 November 2020. This will assist the Company in the preparation and completion of its audited financial statements while contending with the unprecedented challenges wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic, which continue to pose restrictions on Petra's business and the audit of its results. It will also allow for a fuller update to the Company's stakeholders with regards to developments in the strategic review currently underway to evaluate an optimal long-term capital structure for the business.

As a result of the delayed publication of the FY 2020 Annual Report and Accounts, the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will also be deferred, with the new date expected to be 17 December 2020. It is envisaged that the AGM will be held virtually this year in line with current guidelines, and the Company will update Shareholders about the AGM format closer to the time.

The Company notes that the date changes above are subject to the temporary relief granted by the FCA remaining in place and that it may have to revise its results date should the policy be revoked. The Company also notes that the FCA will keep the policy under review and that when the COVID-19 disruption abates, it plans to announce how it will end the policy "in a fair, orderly and transparent way".

