

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Tuesday, the Office for National Statistics is set to issue the UK unemployment data. The jobless rate is forecast to rise to 4.2 percent in three months to June from 3.9 percent in three months to May.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the pound rose against the yen, it fell against the euro. Against the franc and the greenback, it held steady.



The pound was worth 1.3085 against the greenback, 138.87 against the yen, 1.1976 against the franc and 0.8979 against the euro as of 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

