

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German energy generation and trading company Uniper SE, a subsidiary of E.ON SE (EONGY.PK), reported Tuesday that its first-half net income declined to 677 million euros from last year's 921 million euros.



Earnings per share were 1.75 euros, down from 2.40 euros a year ago. Adjusted net income was 527 million euros, compared to prior year's 189 million euros.



Adjusted EBIT was 691 million euros, higher than 308 million euros a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA grew to 1.01 billion euros from prior year's 657 million euros.



Sales in the first half plunged to 19.98 billion euros from 33.74 billion euros a year ago.



Electricity sales fell to 266.6 billion kWh from 316.5 billion kWh last year. Gas volume sold grew to 1,137.6 billion kWh from 1,105.2 billion kWh a year ago.



