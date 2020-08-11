AMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B (RS2U) AMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Aug-2020 / 08:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B DEALING DATE: 10/08/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 225.3441 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 64005 CODE: RS2U ISIN: LU1681038839 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RS2U Sequence No.: 81112 EQS News ID: 1114793 End of Announcement EQS News Service

