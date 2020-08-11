AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B (AASU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Aug-2020 / 08:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B DEALING DATE: 10/08/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 37.3813 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 30034082 CODE: AASU ISIN: LU1681044563 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AASU Sequence No.: 81125 EQS News ID: 1114827 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 11, 2020 02:21 ET (06:21 GMT)