AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL (PR1W) AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL: Net Asset Value(s) 11-Aug-2020 / 08:24 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI PRIME GLOBAL DEALING DATE: 10/08/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 23.8431 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4601419 CODE: PR1W ISIN: LU1931974692 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1W Sequence No.: 81142 EQS News ID: 1114867 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 11, 2020 02:24 ET (06:24 GMT)