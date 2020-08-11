Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 643 internationalen Medien
Massive Exploration sorgt für gewaltigen Newsflow und Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JWVX ISIN: US30303M1027 Ticker-Symbol: FB2A 
Tradegate
11.08.20
09:10 Uhr
225,70 Euro
+1,80
+0,80 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
FACEBOOK INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FACEBOOK INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
224,60225,4009:11
224,60225,7009:11
PR Newswire
11.08.2020 | 09:03
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LCWKEGIRL Instagram Contest For Fashion Lovers From LC Waikiki

ISTANBUL, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LC Waikiki, which successfully continues its journey on becoming a global brand throughout the world in line with its mission 'Everyone Deserves to Dress Well', has announced the "LCWKEGIRL" Instagram contest for fashion lovers with great gifts.

#@lcwkenya

LC Waikiki, who offers affordable fashion to every part of the society, has announced the LCWKEGIRL fashion contest on Instagram which will run on https://www.instagram.com/lcwkenya/ between 06-16 August.

10 unique winners will be chosen among those who met all requirements, got the biggest amount of likes on contests photo at their page, and have public accounts.

Photos of 10 winners will be published on the LC Waikiki page and followers will decide who gets which prize. First, 3 winners with the biggest amount of likes on contest photo will get - Ksh 5000 per person, next 3 winners - Ksh 2500 per person, last 4 winners - Ksh 1500 per person.

To enter the contest participants should:

- have a public account on Instagram
- follow https://www.instagram.com/lcwkenya/
- share photo as a post on Instagram with hashtag LCWKEgirl and tag the friend
- tag LC Waikiki Kenya on post and photo.

There is no age or geo-restriction for the contest, but gift vouchers can be used only in LC WAIKIKI stores in Kenya or for shopping in online catalogue: bit.ly/LCWonlinecatalogue

Winners will be announced on 20.08.

For more information:

https://taplink.cc/lcwkenya
www.instagram.com/lcwkenya

About LC Waikiki

Founded in 1988, LC Waikiki has been serving under the roof of LC Waikiki Retail since 1997 with the mission "Everyone deserves to dress well" and "accessible fashion" approach in Turkey.LC Waikiki continues to grow for 32 years both at home and abroad. As the leader in ready-to-wear industry, LC Waikiki serves with its 47,700 employees and over 1000 stores in 47 countries.

www.lcwaikiki.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1226303/LC_Waikiki.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1191893/LC_Waikiki_Logo.jpg

LC Waikiki logo

FACEBOOK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.