VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, August 11
|Identifier
|Date
|NAV
|Shares Outstanding
|Total Assets
|Currency
|NL0009272749
|10-08-2020
|55.871
|3,190,000
|178,228,490
|EUR
|NL0009272756
|10-08-2020
|79.3998
|311,000
|24,693,338
|EUR
|NL0009272764
|10-08-2020
|57.7431
|258,000
|14,897,720
|EUR
|NL0009272772
|10-08-2020
|60.5626
|393,000
|23,801,102
|EUR
|NL0009272780
|10-08-2020
|62.5759
|230,000
|14,392,457
|EUR
|NL0009690221
|10-08-2020
|41.0839
|5,691,190
|233,816,281
|EUR
|NL0009690239
|10-08-2020
|32.844
|2,735,404
|89,841,609
|EUR
|NL0009690247
|10-08-2020
|18.6994
|5,333,390
|99,731,193
|EUR
|NL0009690254
|10-08-2020
|14.665
|3,371,537
|49,443,590
|EUR
|NL0010273801
|10-08-2020
|21.305
|10,006,000
|213,177,830
|EUR
|NL0010408704
|10-08-2020
|85.1662
|1,145,000
|97,515,299
|EUR
|NL0010731816
|10-08-2020
|51.2702
|730,000
|37,427,246
|EUR
|NL0011376074
|10-08-2020
|34.7704
|275,255
|9,570,726
|EUR
|NL0011683594
|10-08-2020
|23.3747
|1,300,000
|30,387,110
|EUR
|total
|1,116,923,991
