Dienstag, 11.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 643 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
11.08.2020 | 10:27
VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Net Asset Value(s)

London, August 11

IdentifierDateNAVShares OutstandingTotal AssetsCurrency
NL000927274910-08-202055.8713,190,000178,228,490EUR
NL000927275610-08-202079.3998311,00024,693,338EUR
NL000927276410-08-202057.7431258,00014,897,720EUR
NL000927277210-08-202060.5626393,00023,801,102EUR
NL000927278010-08-202062.5759230,00014,392,457EUR
NL000969022110-08-202041.08395,691,190233,816,281EUR
NL000969023910-08-202032.8442,735,40489,841,609EUR
NL000969024710-08-202018.69945,333,39099,731,193EUR
NL000969025410-08-202014.6653,371,53749,443,590EUR
NL001027380110-08-202021.30510,006,000213,177,830EUR
NL001040870410-08-202085.16621,145,00097,515,299EUR
NL001073181610-08-202051.2702730,00037,427,246EUR
NL001137607410-08-202034.7704275,2559,570,726EUR
NL001168359410-08-202023.37471,300,00030,387,110EUR
total1,116,923,991
