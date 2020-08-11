STOCKHOLM, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Raketech, the iGaming performance marketing partner, will publish its Q2 2020 report on August 19, 2020 at 8:00 CEST. The presentation of the report will start at 10:00 CEST - held by Raketech's CEO Oskar Mühlbach and CFO Måns Svalborn.

The presentation can be followed via both a conference call and an online audio cast, including a Q&A session open to all listeners at the end of the presentation.

Conference call

Sweden: +46-8-5055-8357

UK: +44-3333-009-263

Online audio cast

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/raketech-q2-2020

For more information, please contact: investor@raketech.com

The information was submitted for publication on August 11, 2020, at 10:00 CEST.

About Raketech Group

Raketech is a leading online affiliate and content marketing company, with expertise in delivering comparison services for sports and gaming, online guides, communities and social media products. Raketech guides sports and gaming enthusiasts to the best possible services, while also delivering high-quality traffic and leads to its partners. Raketech grows both organically and via acquisitions and operates its business in accordance with a clear framework for responsible affiliate marketing services. The company's shares are listed in Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with ticker RAKE. Erik Penser Bank AB is the company's Certified Adviser: +46 8 4638300 / certifiedadviser@penser.se.

For more information, visit www.raketech.com.

Certified Adviser: +46-8-4638300

certifiedadviser@penser.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/raketech/r/invitation-to-raketech-s-q2-2020-conference-call,c3166319

The following files are available for download: