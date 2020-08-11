

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's consumer price inflation rose to the highest in four months in July, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 3.8 percent year-on-year in July, following a 2.9 percent increase in June. Economists expected 3.2 percent rise.



The latest inflation was the highest since March, when it was 3.9 percent.



Significant price increases were measured for food as well as alcoholic beverages and tobacco compared to last year, the agency said.



Price for food gained 7.8 percent annually in July those of alcoholic beverages and tobacco rose by 6.3 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices increased 0.4 percent in June, same as seen in the previous month.



Core consumer prices rose 4.5 percent annually in July and increased 0.8 percent from the previous month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 3.9 percent annually and grew 1.2 percent from the prior month.



