

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's producer prices declined for the sixth straight month in July, though at a softer pace, figures from Statistics Lithuania showed on Tuesday.



The producer price index decreased 10.1 percent year-on-year in July, following an 11.4 percent decrease in June.



Excluding refined petroleum products, producer prices fell 3.5 percent annually in July, following a 3.4 percent decline in the preceding month.



Producer prices for products sold on the Lithuanian market decreased by 8.4 percent annually in July. Prices for products sold on the foreign market fell by 11.1 percent from a year ago.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 1.9 percent in July, after a 2.6 percent growth in the prior month.



