Leadstar Media heads Down Under with launch of MyBettingSites.com/nz

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Igaming affiliate Leadstar Media is expanding their global reach south of the equator with the recent launch of their New Zealand based betting comparison site, mybettingsites.com/nz/.

Leadstar Media, the sportsbook affiliate with a presence in over 18 markets has added a 19th to their list after launching a website in New Zealand. The site is hosted on one of their flagship domains, Mybettingsites.com, which allows Leadstar Media to easily roll out sites in new markets.

Eskil Kvarnström, CEO of Leadstar Media, comments:

"Mybettingsites.com is an important product for us as it allows us to scale across several English speaking markets effectively. This setup puts us in a great position to serve the New Zealand audience, the fifth market for this product, in which we have high expectations to drive great results for our partners."

While New Zealand's only on-shore betting operations are run by the TAB NZ, a 2015 offshore racing and sports betting working group stated that over one-quarter of New Zealand's$1.8 billion in betting turnover would be collected by offshore gambling operators.

"We've seen a lot of activity from offshore betting sites in New Zealand in the past few years and the online sports betting market there is growing. Combine that with Kiwi's love of sports like rugby, horse racing and cricket, and the New Zealand market becomes a really exciting opportunity for us."

Leadstar Media specialises in acquiring new players organically through optimizing their sites for search engines. The New Zealand facing version of Mybettingsites.com has been customized to fit the market with sections on the most popular sports, payment methods and promotions to cover valuable search terms and satisfy the visitors needs.



Jacob Ljunggren, Product Director, Leadstar Media, comments:

"I'm confident that our vast experience in the online betting industry, and our ability to create great, SEO-driven websites, will help us create a top product for New Zealanders that are looking to bet online."

"It also helps that we've hired a Kiwi betting expert who is much more familiar with the New Zealand market, and all the funny Kiwi-slang that they use."

Mybettingsites.com's New Zealand site currently features ten of the top international bookmakers, including New Zealand's most popular international bookmakers like Bet365, Betway and 888sport.

New Zealanders can also use the site to find different sports betting bonuses, read about the TAB, discover live betting sites, or learn more about the legality of betting in New Zealand.

CONTACT:

Leadstar Media AB

info@leadstarmedia.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com