

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Prudential plc (PRU.L) reported that half year IFRS profit after tax from continuing operations declined 54 percent to $534 million from $1.16 billion in the previous year period. Adjusted operating profit from continuing operations declined to $2.54 billion.



Profit for the period attributable to equity holders of the company declined to $534 million from $1.99 billion in the year-ago period.



Gross premiums earned from continuing operations declined to $19.84 billion from $21.08 billion in the year-ago period.



Prudential plc said it now intends to fully separate Jackson from the Group, commencing with minority IPO planned for first half of 2021 and full divestment over time.



Mike Wells, Prudential plc's Group Chief Executive, said, 'We have delivered a resilient performance in the first half, despite a challenging new business sales environment, which is likely to persist for the rest of the year, and further falls in interest rates,'



