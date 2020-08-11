- Caverion Corporation Investor news 11 August at 12.00 EEST

- Two new service contracts for Caverion in Munich, Germany - sustainability highlighted

HELSINKI, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion will be responsible for Managed Services, including Technical Maintenance of two office buildings in Munich, Germany. With these two new assignments, Caverion further strengthens its strategic growth and expands its service business in Germany.

Caverion's Managed Services concept highlights sustainability, quality and safety. This was the convincing factor for the future owners of the "Kap West" office building in Munich, Allianz Real Estate GmbH and OFB Projektentwicklung GmbH. Caverion will be responsible for the Technical Maintenance of the new quarter at Hirschgarten with a gross floor area of about 42,000 square meters. It contains two U-shaped, six-storey base buildings, each with an attached high-rise building with additional three-storey underground car park including charging stations for electric vehicles. OFB Projektentwicklung is aiming for gold LEED building certification for Kap West.

"Need for sustainable and digital solutions is clearly increasing in the German market. With our Caverion Remote Center services, we ensure that all building solutions function 24/7 and continuously monitor the energy consumption, for example," says Frank Krause, CEO, Caverion Germany.

Caverion was also chosen as service provider for another office building complex in the north of Munich. The BREEAM-certified complex consists of eight building sectors with a total gross floor area of around 60,000 square meters and a six-storey car park.

"Also for this customer the decisive factor was the sustainability and our highly skilled team in Technical Maintenance," Frank Krause continues.

For Caverion, these service contracts belong to Real Estate Investors and Developers Client Segment.

Photograph: ©160503_Aerial_Kap West OFB Projektentwicklung GmbH

For more information, please contact: Holger Winkelsträter, Head of Marketing and Communication, Caverion Germany, +49 89 374288 117, holger.winkelstraeter@caverion.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/two-new-service-contracts-for-caverion-in-munich--germany---sustainability-highlighted,c3166266

The following files are available for download: