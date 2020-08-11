Technavio has been monitoring the industrial automation market in food safety and inspection industry and it is poised to grow by USD 553.48 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200811005058/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Automation Market in Food Safety and Inspection Industry 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Frequently Asked Questions-

Which is the leading segment based on product in the market?

The machine vision systems is forecasted as the leading segment based on product during the forecast period.

What is the major trend for market?

Growing benefits of inspecting bulk foods in-line is a major growth factor for the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

Growing at a CAGR of almost 5%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 553.48 million.

What are the top players in the market?

Advantech Co. Ltd., Clarke Solutions LLC, Cognex Corp., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Inspection Systems Pty Ltd., John Bean Technologies Corp., Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Peco InspX, Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

Significant cost savings in operations and growing benefits of inspecting bulk foods in-line are the major factors driving the market. However, the volatility in prices of raw materials will restrain market growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Advantech Co. Ltd., Clarke Solutions LLC, Cognex Corp., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Inspection Systems Pty Ltd., John Bean Technologies Corp., Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Peco InspX, Teledyne Technologies Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. The significant cost savings in operations will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in fast-growing segments, while maintaining their position in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Industrial Automation Market in Food Safety and Inspection Industry 2020-2024: Segmentation

Industrial Automation Market in Food Safety and Inspection Industry is segmented as below:

Product Machine Vision Systems X-ray Inspection Systems Metal Detection Systems Checkweighing Systems

Geography Europe APAC North America South America MEA



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43856

Industrial Automation Market in Food Safety and Inspection Industry 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The industrial automation market in food safety and inspection industry report covers the following areas:

Industrial Automation Market Size in Food Safety and Inspection Industry

Industrial Automation Market Trends in Food Safety and Inspection Industry

Industrial Automation Market Analysis in Food Safety and Inspection Industry

This study identifies growing benefits of inspecting bulk foods in-line as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial automation market growth in food safety and inspection industry during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Industrial Automation Market in Food Safety and Inspection Industry 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial automation market growth in food safety and inspection industry during the next five years

Estimation of the industrial automation market size in food safety and inspection industry and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the industrial automation market in food safety and inspection industry

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial automation market vendors in food safety and inspection industry

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Machine vision systems Market size and forecast 2019-2024

X-ray inspection systems Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Metal detection systems Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Checkweighing systems Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Clarke Solutions LLC

Cognex Corp.

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Inspection Systems Pty Ltd.

John Bean Technologies Corp.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Peco InspX

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200811005058/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/