The 120 MW solar project near Wagga Wagga in New South Wales, the first renewable energy asset in the portfolio of network owner Spark Infrastructure, has achieved a critical milestone in the face of market challenges and delays.From pv magazine Australia. Electricity network infrastructure owner Spark Infrastructure has announced it has received approvals from the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) and TransGrid for full commercial operations at its 120 MWDC/100 MWAC Bomen Solar Farm, 10 kilometers northeast of Wagga Wagga, New South Wales. The project was successfully completed and connected ...

