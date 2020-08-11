

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWDRY.PK) were gaining around 7 percent in the morning trading in Denmark after the wind turbines manufacturer reported Tuesday significant growth in revenues in its second quarter and reintroduced fiscal 2020 guidance. The company, meanwhile, reported a loss, compared to profit last year.



The second-quarter loss was 5 million euros, compared to last year's profit of 90 million euros. Loss before tax was 7 million euros, compared to 119 million euros last year.



Operating profit or EBIT was 34 million euros, down from 128 million last year. EBIT before special items was 34 million euros, from 128 million euros a year earlier.



EBIT margin before special items was 1.0 percent, compared to 6.0 percent in the second quarter of 2019.



Operating profit before amortisation, depreciation and impairment or EBITDA before special items declined to 188 million euros from 255 million euros a year ago.



In the second quarter of 2020, Vestas generated revenue of 3.54 billion euros, up 67 percent from prior year's 2.12 billion euros.



The quarterly intake of firm and unconditional wind turbine orders amounted to 4,148 MW. The value of the wind turbine order backlog was 16.2 billion euros as at 30 June 2020.



Citing the company's confidence in its ability to ensure business continuity, the company still expects revenue of 14 billion euros to 15 billion euros for the year. Meanwhile, the EBIT margin is updated to range between 5 and 7 percent, compared to initial guidance of 7 percent to 9 percent.



Vestas Wind shares were trading at 906.60 Danish kroner, down 7.04 percent.



