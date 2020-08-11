CBD Online Retailer Serenity Store Sees CBD Sales Soar as More People Seek Support During the Pandemic

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales of CBD products have been soaring in the United States during the coronavirus pandemic as more people than ever are buying the popular oils, salves, and edibles, according to leading CBD retailer Serenity Store.

Since the start of the global health emergency in the early part of the year, sales of CBD products at Serenity Store have been steadily increasing and are now at record levels amid a still-uncertain situation that is leaving many people stressed and anxious about their health and jobs, the online retailer said.

CBD, which stands for cannabidiol, is extracted from the hemp or cannabis plant but does not give you the high that comes from using marijuana. Interest in CBD has exploded in recent years, and due to the 2018 Farm Bill, hemp production is now legal in the United States. The landmark legislation has made hemp more accessible and affordable than ever, and the nation has responded with enthusiasm for the CBD industry, said Serenity Store.

Established out of Boulder, Colorado, in early 2020, Serenity Store is an online retailer of the top CBD products currently in the market. It carries a wide range of products, from traditional tinctures to CBD-infused gummies.

Colorado is not only a pioneer in the hemp industry but also a place that is home to numerous hemp farms, and, since the legalization of hemp production, it has become a leader in the field of CBD. Promoting a variety of CBD brands with an emphasis on Colorado-owned businesses, Serenity Store curates an assortment of the finest CBD products available that are compatible with all kinds of lifestyles. All CBD products sold through Serenity Store have less than 0.3% THC-the mind-altering ingredient in marijuana-and will not cause a psychoactive effect, the company says.

One of Serenity Store's top brands is Bluebird Botanicals, a Colorado company with a reputation for being one of the best in the business. Family-owned and -operated, Bluebird Botanicals has made it their mission to bring people the best-quality CBD-from the farm to the bottle, as it says. Bluebird Botanicals is vegan and cruelty-free, and is known for its collection of CBD oils and capsules.

Serenity Store's two favorite questions are, "How can we serve the customer better, and how can we serve them faster?" The answer is reflected in its shipping policy, which includes free standard shipping on all orders. Orders placed before 4pm MST are shipped same-day via USPS, and the online store refunds unopened products within 14 days of delivery.

According to Serenity Store CEO Bruce Gibson, "CBD is a fascinating and rapidly growing market." Gibson is pleased to make the company's extensive product range available to Americans during a period of extreme worry and anxiety.

"We are ready to serve our rapidly growing customer base with unrivaled customer service and top-quality products during this time of crisis and long after it's over," he said.