Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 10-August-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 261.08p

INCLUDING current year revenue 265.61p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 253.77p

INCLUDING current year revenue 258.31p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16