

MONTABAUR (dpa-AFX) - United Internet AG (UDIRF.PK) announced Tuesday that it is raising its sales guidance for the full-year 2020 in view of the development of business so far in 2020. However, it maintained EBITDA outlook for the full year.



For 2020, the company now projects sales growth of about 4 percent from prior year's sales of 5.19 billion, compared to the previous guidance for sales remaining on a par with the previous year.



However, United Internet continues to projects EBITDA on a par with the previous year's 1.27 billion.



The company said the guidance continues to be subject to uncertainty, as an assessment of the duration and further impact of the coronavirus pandemic is currently not exactly possible.



The company added that figures for the first six months of 2020 will be published as announced on August 13, 2020.



