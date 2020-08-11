

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's trade deficit narrowed in June amid a fall in both the exports and imports, data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Tuesday.



The trade deficit narrowed to EUR 180.1 million in June from EUR 229.7 million in the same month last year. In May, the trade deficit was EUR 119.3 million.



Exports declined 1.4 percent annually in June and imports decreased 5.2 percent.



The major export partners were Lithuania, Estonia, Germany and Sweden and those of import were Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Estonia.



