

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A measure of the public assessment of the Japanese economy rose for the third month in a row in July, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday.



The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey, which measures the current situation of the economy, increased to 41.1 in July from 38.8 in June.



The outlook index that signals future activity fell to 36.0 in July from 44.0 in the previous month. The latest reading fell for the first time in three months.



