

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $229.7 million, or $1.97 per share. This compares with $183.2 million, or $1.55 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $251.2 million or $2.15 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.4% to $1.36 billion from $1.21 billion last year.



Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $251.2 Mln. vs. $202.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.15 vs. $1.72 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.09 -Revenue (Q4): $1.36 Bln vs. $1.21 Bln last year.



