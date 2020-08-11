The Diverse Income Trust plc



It is announced that at the close of business on 10 August 2020, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Premier Miton Asset Management Limited, is:



With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:



Including current period revenue to 10 August 2020 92.63p per ordinary share



Excluding current period revenue 91.48p per ordinary share







11 August 2020



Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45