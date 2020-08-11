BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, August 10
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at close of business on 10 August 2020 were:
164.19p Capital only
166.06p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the Buyback of 75,000 ordinary shares on 7th August 2020, the Company has 80,829,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 19,532,261 which are held in treasury.
