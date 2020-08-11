Technavio has been monitoring the amino acid fertilizer market and it is poised to grow by USD 184.05 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Agri Life SOM Phytopharma (India) Ltd., Aminocore, Futureco Bioscience SA, Gowan Co., Haifa Group, Humintech GmbH, Isagro Spa, Israel Chemicals Ltd., Protan AG, and Syngenta AG are some of the major market participants. The phenomenon of environmental stress affecting crop yield will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in fast-growing segments, while maintaining their position in the slow-growing segments.

Amino Acid Fertilizer Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Amino Acid Fertilizer Market is segmented as below:

Product Liquid Formulated Dry Formulated

Geography Europe APAC North America South America MEA



Amino Acid Fertilizer Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our amino acid fertilizer market report covers the following areas:

Amino Acid Fertilizer Market size

Amino Acid Fertilizer Market trends

Amino Acid Fertilizer Market analysis

This study identifies growing adoption of organic farming in developed countries as one of the prime reasons driving the amino acid fertilizer market growth during the next few years.

Amino Acid Fertilizer Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the amino acid fertilizer market, including some of the vendors such as Agri Life SOM Phytopharma (India) Ltd., Aminocore, Futureco Bioscience SA, Gowan Co., Haifa Group, Humintech GmbH, Isagro Spa, Israel Chemicals Ltd., Protan AG, and Syngenta AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the amino acid fertilizer market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Amino Acid Fertilizer Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist amino acid fertilizer market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the amino acid fertilizer market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the amino acid fertilizer market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of amino acid fertilizer market vendors

