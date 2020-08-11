OneTrust Launches Irish DPC Cookies Fast Track Program

OneTrust is providing same-day support to help organizations comply with the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) Cookie Guidance before the October 5 deadline

ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust today announced the Irish DPC Cookies Fast Track Program, providing organizations with the resources needed to get up and running with cookie compliance before the Irish Data Protection Commission's (DPC) October 5, 2020 deadline. These fast track resources will help organizations get same-day support and guidance to implement a cookie compliance solution according to DPC guidelines before the end of the grace period.

In April 2020, the DPC published updated guidance on the use of cookies and tracking technologies following an examination of their use on a range of different websites. In this report, the DPC noted there will be an increase in enforcement against non-compliant businesses beginning on October 5, 2020. The DPC's key focuses for non-compliance include setting cookies based on implied consent, marketing and analytics cookies, and the inability to change or withdraw consent.

With OneTrust's Irish Cookies Fast Track Program, organizations can fast track their cookie compliance with same-day access to a range of resources. With the October 5 deadline quickly approaching, OneTrust's program will allow organizations to easily create, customize and publish their cookie banner and preference center to capture valid consent for cookies and block cookies and trackers from being deployed until that consent is given.

OneTrust's Irish DPC Cookies Fast Track Program offers customers same-day access to:

Their OneTrust tenant

Step-by-step implementation guides and a range of resources

Implementation webinars and Q&A

Pre-configured cookie banner & preference center templates

24/7 support

"With the October 5 deadline fast approaching, we want to ensure our customers are ready and have the resources they need to be compliant with the DPC's guidance on cookies and tracking technologies," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO and Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP). "With OneTrust's Irish Cookies Fast Track Program, organizations can start their implementation same day and have access to key resources to implement a compliant program."

For additional information or to request a demo, visit OneTrust.com.

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the #1 most widely used technology platform to help organizations be more trusted, and operationalize privacy, security, data governance, and compliance programs. More than 6,000 customers, including half of the Fortune 500, use OneTrust to build integrated programs that comply with the CCPA, GDPR, LGPD, PDPA, ISO27001, and hundreds of the world's privacy, security, and compliance frameworks.

The OneTrust platform is powered by the OneTrust Athena AI and robotic automation engine, and our offerings include:

OneTrust Privacy - Privacy Management Software



OneTrust PreferenceChoice - Consent and Preference Management Software



OneTrust Vendorpedia - Third-Party Risk Management Software and Cyber Risk Exchange



OneTrust GRC - Integrated Risk Management Software



OneTrust DataDiscovery - AI-Powered Discovery and Classification



OneTrust DataGovernance - Governance and Metadata Management



OneTrust Ethics - Compliance and Ethics Software



OneTrust DataGuidance - Regulatory Research Software

To learn more, visit OneTrust.com or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

