

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - On the day the world reached a grim mark of 20 million people infected with Covid-19, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that researchers in his country have developed the world's first vaccine for coronavirus.



Announcing this on Russian state TV on Tuesday, Putin said that the vaccine against coronavirus, developed by the Moscow-based Gamaleya Institute, had gone through all the necessary checks.



Addressing a Cabinet meeting via live teleconference, Putin said, 'A vaccine against coronavirus has been registered for the first time in the world this morning.' 'I know that it works quite effectively, it forms a stable immunity,' he added.



'So we're the first to have registered. I hope our foreign colleagues' work will move as well, and a lot of products will appear on an international market that could be used,' Putin told his Cabinet colleagues.



Putin revealed that the vaccine was tested on one of his daughters, and that she was fine after having had an increase in temperature following the injections.



He hopes the country soon starts mass producing the vaccine, which could pave the way for the mass inoculation of COVID patients in the country.



Russia's Minister for Health Mikhail Murashko claimed that the vaccine was 'proven to be highly effective and safe.'



The final stages of clinical trials to test safety and efficacy of the vaccine are going on.



Global cases of Covid-19 crossed 20 million on Monday and reached 20092855, according to latest figures from Johns Hopkins University.



More than one fourth of those cases are in the United States.



With the addition of 49,701 new coronavirus patients, the total number of confirmed cases in the country rose to 5094565 5 million Sunday.



527 people died from the viral infection in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative national total to 163465.



California Governor Gavin Newsom said at a news conference that trends point to 'encouraging signs' in the state's COVID outbreak. Hospitalizations have dropped 19 percent in the last two weeks, he told reporters.



The Governor announced $81.8 million to support isolation and quarantine efforts in communities severely affected by the pandemic.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de