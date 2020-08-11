Lightwave Logic, Inc.: Lightwave Logic Provides Second Quarter 2020 Corporate Update

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2020 / Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQB:LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today provided a corporate update in conjunction with the filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Recent Company Highlights:

Announced breakthrough test results for the Company's latest electro-optic polymer material, which exceeded target performance at 1310 nanometers, a wavelength commonly used in high-volume datacenter fiber optics.

Appointed Dr. Frank So, a leading authority in polymer-based OLEDs, to the Company's advisory board to enhance Lightwave's product positioning and promotion efforts.

Chief Executive Officer Dr. Michael Lebby gave a virtual keynote address at the SPIE Photonics Digital Forum in April 2020, providing an industry perspective on how fast and low power electro-optic polymer optical devices are ideally positioned for the next-generation internet.

Launched the company's new corporate and IR website reflecting ongoing efforts to provide up-to-date information for investors and potential strategic partners which includes helpful tools and investor relations resources, including a new corporate explainer video, to illustrate the target markets and advantages of Lightwave Logic's proprietary electro-optic polymers.

Management is scheduled to present and host 1x1 meetings with investors at the LD 500 Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by LD Micro on September 1-4, 2020.

The full text of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 was filed with the SEC on August 10, 2020 and can be found here.

Management Commentary

"The first quarter of 2020 was marked by our continued advancement of our proprietary electro-optic polymers, incorporating feedback from potential partners to drive our technology closer to commercialization," said Michael Lebby, Chief Executive Officer of Lightwave Logic. "We have, and will continue, to focus on materials innovation and speed of our modulators, which brings us one step closer to future integration of our technology.

"From a thought leadership perspective, we continue to gain mindshare with key industry players - most recently through my virtual keynote address at the SPIE Photonics Digital Forum in April 2020. During that event, I discussed how polymer optimal devices, such as ours, are the clear choice for next-generation internet infrastructure given their ability to operate at lower voltages with improved signal quality. We were also fortunate to have our article on the benefits of EO polymers featured in Photonics Media, a leading industry trade publication.

"I look forward to continued progress in the months ahead as well advancing our development of prototypes and enhanced performance both at 1310 as well as 1550nm optical wavelengths. We continue to focus on creating sustainable value for our shareholders over the long-term," concluded Lebby.

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQB: LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The Company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the Company's website at lightwavelogic.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, lack of available funding; general economic and business conditions; competition from third parties; intellectual property rights of third parties; regulatory constraints; changes in technology and methods of marketing; delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations; shortages in components; production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components; those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the Company's control.

Investor Relations Contact:

Greg Falesnik or Luke Zimmerman

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-385-6449

LWLG@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Lightwave Logic, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/600800/Lightwave-Logic-Provides-Second-Quarter-2020-Corporate-Update