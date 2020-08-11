Technavio has been monitoring the vaccine adjuvants market and it is poised to grow by USD 401.94 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Vaccine Adjuvants Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Frequently Asked Questions-
- At what CAGR is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?
- Growing at a CAGR of almost 11%, the market growth will accelerate during the forecast period of 2020-2024.
- What is the key factor driving the market?
- Development of nanoparticle adjuvants is one of the key factors driving market growth.
- What are the top players in the market?
- Agenus Inc., Avanti Polar Lipids Inc., Croda International Plc, CSL Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, InvivoGen, Merck KGaA, OZ Biosciences SAS, SEPPIC SA, and Vaxine Pty Ltd. are some of the major market participants.
- Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the market?
- North America
- What is the major trend of the market?
- Increase in awareness about immunization programs is a major growth factor for the market.
- What is the year-over-year growth rate of the global market?
- The year-over year growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 8.64%.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Agenus Inc., Avanti Polar Lipids Inc., Croda International Plc, CSL Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, InvivoGen, Merck KGaA, OZ Biosciences SAS, SEPPIC SA, and Vaxine Pty Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The development of nanoparticle adjuvants will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Vaccine Adjuvants Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Vaccine Adjuvants Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Infectious Diseases
- Cancer
- Other Diseases
- Geography
- Asia
- Europe
- North America
- ROW
Vaccine Adjuvants Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our vaccine adjuvants market report covers the following areas:
- Vaccine Adjuvants Market size
- Vaccine Adjuvants Market trends
- Vaccine Adjuvants Market analysis
This study identifies increase in awareness about immunization programs as one of the prime reasons driving the vaccine adjuvants market growth during the next few years.
Vaccine Adjuvants Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the vaccine adjuvants market, including some of the vendors such as Agenus Inc., Avanti Polar Lipids Inc., Croda International Plc, CSL Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, InvivoGen, Merck KGaA, OZ Biosciences SAS, SEPPIC SA, and Vaxine Pty Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the vaccine adjuvants market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Vaccine Adjuvants Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist vaccine adjuvants market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the vaccine adjuvants market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the vaccine adjuvants market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vaccine adjuvants market vendors
Table of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Preface
- 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Parent market
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market Outlook
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Infectious diseases Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Cancer Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Other diseases Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increase in R&D of novel vaccine adjuvants
- Development of nanoparticle adjuvants
- Rising number of collaborations
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Agenus Inc.
- Avanti Polar Lipids Inc.
- Croda International Plc
- CSL Ltd.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- InvivoGen
- Merck KGaA
- OZ Biosciences SAS
- SEPPIC SA
- Vaxine Pty Ltd.
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
