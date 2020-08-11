Crown Introduces "Beauty and the Bacteria" Microbiome Docu-series

Leaders in microbiome research uncover groundbreaking discoveries and offer an educational forum for industrywide discussion

JOHNSON CITY, Tennessee, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown, a leader in dermatology drugs, products and devices, announces the launch of their skin microbiome webinar series, "Beauty and the Bacteria", hosted by Chief Science Officer, Thomas Hitchcock, Ph.D. The series will investigate Crown's cutting-edge research into the world of the skin microbiome and debunk some of the fallacies associated with traditional skincare.

As the hot topic of the microbiome infiltrates the industry, Crown is proud to also announce its new, state-of-the-art microbiome research facility. Led by Dr. Hitchcock and his team of scientists, Crown has become one of the industry leaders on microbiome research and development and is currently working on microbiome innovations in hopes of improving the way clinicians and consumers treat the skin and the bacteria that lies within it.

"With the series, we wanted to allow the viewers to join us in investigating the skin's entanglement with the microorganisms that live on and in it," said Dr. Hitchcock. "Our intention is to help the viewers really understand what the skin is truly composed of, which is much more than just human cells, and how daily habits can either hurt or help the symbiosis that is important for ultimate skin health. We want to educate our audience so that the terms 'probiotic' and 'microbiome' are more than just buzzwords and so they understand how and why the microbiome is so critical to the health of our skin."

To register for the docu-series, please visit www.crownlaboratories.com/microbiome.

About Crown

Crown, maker of leading brands such as SkinPen, Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen, PanOxyl, Sarna, Keri, ProGen PRP, Skinfuse, and Vita Liberata, is a privately held, fully integrated global skin care company that is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, beauty, and therapeutic skin care products that improve the quality of life for its customers. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it is poised to become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for six years and has expanded its distribution to over 25 countries. For more information about Crown or its products, visit www.crownlaboratories.com.