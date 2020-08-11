Acorn Income Fund - Result of Class Meeting

ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED

(the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 34778)

LEI 213800UAZN7G46AHQM67



Result of Class Meeting

11 August 2020

The Company advises that the Ordinary Resolution, as outlined below, put to the holders of ZDP Shares at the Class Meeting of the Company held today was duly passed:

"THAT the holders of the ZDP Shares hereby sanction and consent to the passing and carrying into effect, as an Ordinary Resolution of the Company, of Resolution 11 contained in the notice of annual general meeting of the Company dated 16 April 2020 and any variation or abrogation and/or deemed variation or abrogation of the rights attached to the ZDP Shares which will, or may, result from the passing and carrying into effect of such resolution.

(7,843,692 votes in favour, 71,142 votes against, 5,792 votes withheld)

Enquiries:

