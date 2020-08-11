Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 643 internationalen Medien
Massive Exploration sorgt für gewaltigen Newsflow und Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
11.08.2020 | 14:51
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Acorn Income Fund - Result of Class Meeting

Acorn Income Fund - Result of Class Meeting

PR Newswire

London, August 11

ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 34778)
LEI 213800UAZN7G46AHQM67

Result of Class Meeting
11 August 2020

The Company advises that the Ordinary Resolution, as outlined below, put to the holders of ZDP Shares at the Class Meeting of the Company held today was duly passed:

"THAT the holders of the ZDP Shares hereby sanction and consent to the passing and carrying into effect, as an Ordinary Resolution of the Company, of Resolution 11 contained in the notice of annual general meeting of the Company dated 16 April 2020 and any variation or abrogation and/or deemed variation or abrogation of the rights attached to the ZDP Shares which will, or may, result from the passing and carrying into effect of such resolution.

(7,843,692 votes in favour, 71,142 votes against, 5,792 votes withheld)

Enquiries:
Company website: https://www.premierfunds.co.uk/acorn-income-fund-limited

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001
Email: NTIFASGL_Corporate_Secretarial@ntrs.com

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.