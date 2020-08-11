Matillion Data Loader Now Available in Snowflake's Partner Connect

Free data loading solution delivers no-code data ingestion for Snowflake customers

DENVER and MANCHESTER, England, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Matillion, the leading provider of data transformation for cloud data warehouses (CDWs), today announced the availability of its free data ingestion tool, Matillion Data Loader , within Snowflake , the cloud data platform, through Snowflake's Partner Connect to quickly and seamlessly load and centralize valuable business data from a variety of sources and formats in their Snowflake account.

Enterprises with multiple sources of data need a scalable, modern solution to centralize the growing amounts of data. According to an IDG survey , data professionals report needing 400 different data sources to feed BI and analytics systems. Matillion Data Loader enables companies to easily load data into Snowflake from popular data sources including Microsoft SQL Server, Salesforce, Google Analytics, Marketo, and more. With an intuitive user interface and easy wizard configuration, Matillion Data Loader delivers a frictionless, no-code experience for Citizen Data Professionals and knowledge workers to quickly set up data pipelines.

A recipient of Elite Status and Technology Ready Validation in the Snowflake Partner Network , which demonstrates Matillion's adherence to Snowflake's best practices around performance, reliability and security, Matillion's products provide support for companies in various stages of their data journey. Matillion Data Loader works by itself as a lightweight solution to load data and works with Matillion ETL as a platform to join and transform data sources for analytics. Both Matillion products are available in Snowflake Partner Connect to empower enterprises with a data integration platform that can handle diverse needs, from simple data loading to complex data transformations.

"Enterprises need their data readily available for analytics-driven insights more than ever before. Leading organizations leverage cloud solutions, like Matillion Data Loader and Snowflake, to remain competitive and quickly obtain business-critical answers. We make our products easily accessible to data teams and business stakeholders at companies in every stage of the data journey," said Matthew Scullion, CEO at Matillion. "Including Matillion Data Loader in Snowflake's Partner Connect program helps us meet customers wherever they are in their data journey - whether that is in the early stages of cloud data ingestion or simply needing to spin up a new project quickly - to help them ingest data directly into Snowflake."

"We launched Partner Connect in 2018 to help our customers accelerate time-to-value through pre-built integrations with existing data integration, ETL, and ELT partners," Snowflake Senior Product Manager, Harsha Karpe said. "We are excited to now have both Matillion products, Matillion ETL and Matillion Data Loader, available to the entire Snowflake community to fulfill a wide range of data integration use cases for technical and business users within the enterprise."

To get started, a Snowflake customer simply selects Matillion Data Loader from within Partner Connect in their Snowflake account. Users can instantly launch and begin loading data in minutes without having to leave Snowflake's single, integrated platform. Matillion Data Loader enables data analysts and data-savvy business professionals to easily integrate and access the data they need to perform analytics, improve data availability, and fuel business growth. Learn more about Matillion Data Loader and watch a demo here: https://www.matillion.com/products/data-loader/ .

For further data transformation industry updates and perspectives, follow Matillion on Twitter @Matillion and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/matillion-limited/ .

About Matillion

Matillion is data transformation for cloud data warehouses. Only Matillion is purpose-built for Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery, Microsoft Azure Synapse, and Snowflake, enabling businesses to achieve new levels of simplicity, speed, scale, and savings. Trusted by companies of all sizes to meet their data integration and transformation needs, Matillion products are highly rated across the AWS, GCP and Microsoft Azure Marketplaces. Dual-headquartered in Manchester, UK and Denver, Colorado, with a presence in New York City and Seattle. Learn more about how you can unlock the potential of your data with Matillion's cloud-based approach to data transformation. Visit us at www.matillion.com .

Media Contact:

Nonfiction Agency for Matillion

Shermineh Rohanizadeh

srohanizadeh@nonfictionagency.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/775068/Matillion_Logo.jpg