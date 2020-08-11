Trianz Recognized as Leader by ISG for Strong Digital Capabilities

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trianz, a global digital transformation consulting and technology services firm, has been recognized as a leader by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, in its "ISG Provider Lens Digital Business - Solutions and Service Partners Archetype Report."

Trianz believes customer experience is a key starting point for their clients. A customer-centric approach enables organizations to realize their unique visions of digital transformation with holistic solutions that encompass partnership, collaboration, and co-creation. Trianz's digital capabilities assemble a diverse range of experts to create disruptive solutions along a spectrum of engagement types: from digital benchmarking, strategy & roadmaps development, and digital experience studios to digital technologies implementation and managed services.

Trianz's expertise in unlocking business agility has helped companies establish and mature their capabilities to deliver responsively, ultimately adapting their organizational structure and culture to become leading organizations. The firm's new portfolio management capabilities have been successful in providing companies with a mechanism to identify and choose the right projects to invest in.

"Trianz's recognition by ISG as a leader in their ISG Provider Lens Digital Business - Solutions and Service Partners Archetype Report validates the power of our realistic approach to digital solutions," said Ganeshan Venkateshwaran, President at Trianz. "Findings from our exclusive 'COVID Proof IT Operations Report' substantiates the role of the cloud in fueling the digital future. We are glad that our investments in strengthening our Digital Portfolio, Cloud Services, and Business Agility are in line with our outcome-focused execution that provides demonstrable long-term value and superior digital transformation results."

"Building agile digital platforms and solutions that align with unique business objectives requires experience that spans industries and entails numerous use cases," said Nipun Kumar, Director of Digital Studios at Trianz. "We have made significant investments to reinforce our expertise and capabilities across domains so that we can provide our clients with end-to-end solutions. This recognition from ISG confirms the value of these investments as well as our ability to help clients execute rapid digital transformations."

"We have recognized Trianz for its extensive and practical understanding of what it truly means to digitally transform an enterprise," said Jan Erik Aase, Director and Principal Analyst, ISG. "Through their innovative execution, application of cutting-edge digital technologies and overall commitment to excellence, Trianz has helped its clients achieve impressive, tangible business results."

"With its strong focus on transforming the digital journeys of enterprises, Trianz stands out among all the providers offering digital capabilities specifically for clients who acclimatizing the benefits of digital transformation," said Akhila Harinarayan, Lead Analyst, Digital Transformation, ISG.

About ISG:

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 70 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries-a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

About Trianz

Trianz simplifies digital evolutions of companies from strategy through execution. Leveraging its global digital transformation database of over 1.5 million data points, Trianz provides digital maturity and benchmarking services, transformation strategy development and execution blueprint services. With a unique, multi-disciplinary and collaborative model, Trianz helps clients transition to new business models, digitalized processes and deliver great experiences utilizing Analytics, Digital, Cloud, Infrastructure and Cyber Security technologies. For more information, visit www.trianz.com.

Trianz Media Team

media.contact@trianz.com

+1-408-387-5800

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/626944/Trianz_Logo.jpg