Envela Corporation: Envela Seeks Another Recommerce Acquisition

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2020 / Envela Corporation (NYSE American:ELA) ("Envela" or the "Company") announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary DGSE, LLC has begun discussions to acquire the business assets of Bluebonnet Sterling, LLC.

No definitive agreement has been reached, and there can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be reached.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Bluebonnet Sterling focuses on recommerce in vintage and estate sterling-silver jewelry and silverware. It seeks all-time best-selling silverware patterns, including both discontinued and currently manufactured patterns.

Envela's ongoing business strategy includes seeking acquisitions with promising synergies, creating value for its shareholders and enhancing its brand by expanding product offerings. Acquiring Bluebonnet Sterling would advance this strategy and expand the Company's presence in the environmentally friendly recommerce sector.

About DGSE

DGSE focuses on sustainable, authenticated recommerce of luxury brands and diamonds. Its retail strategy is anchored in being an information resource for clients, bringing transparency to purchase and sale transactions, and offering value and liquidity to those seeking to buy, sell or trade jewelry, watches, diamonds or coins.

DGSE wholesales and retails jewelry, diamonds, fine watches, and precious metal bullion and rare coin products through its Charleston Gold & Diamond Exchange (www.cdgeinc.com) and Dallas Gold & Silver Exchange (www.dgse.com) operations.

DGSE strives to deliver an unrivaled customer experience. It features a broad selection of high-quality vintage and new jewelry, precious-metal bullion, rare coins, fine timepieces and diamonds, together with value pricing and a customer-friendly sales process.

DGSE has specialized in buying and selling jewelry for over 40 years, making its expert staff among the best in the business.

About Envela

Envela and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities within the recommerce sector. These include recommercializing luxury hard assets, consumer electronics and IT equipment; and end-of-life recycling solutions. Envela assesses its inventory of recommerce purchases for their potential to be refurbished and resold as whole goods or to be recycled for component parts or precious-metal value. Envela also offers comprehensive recycling solutions for a variety of other companies seeking responsibly to dispose of end-of-life products. Envela operates primarily via two business segments. Through DGSE, LLC the Company recommercializes luxury hard assets via Dallas Gold and Silver Exchange, Charleston Gold & Diamond Exchange, and Bullion Express brands. Through ECHG, LLC, the Company operates Echo Environmental Holdings, ITAD USA Holdings, and Teladvance, which recommercialize primarily consumer electronics and IT equipment and provide end-of-life recycling services for various companies across many industries. Envela operates at the retail and wholesale levels, through distributors, resellers, dedicated stores and online. Envela is a Nevada corporation, headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Additional information about Envela is available at its investor-relations website, Envela.com.

