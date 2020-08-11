FactMR: Anti-Seize Compounds Market to be Hurt by Suspended Aerospace and Automotive Production During Covid-19 Crisis, Says Fact.MR

Anti-seize compound manufacturers are highly invested in heat resistant, food and military grade product offerings as major revenue generators, owing to sustained sales through the crisis period.

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2020 / The anti-seize compounds market is expected to grow at a moderate 4% CAGR between the period of forecast from 2020 to 2030. The ongoing pandemic of the covid-19 virus will have an adverse impact on the global demand for anti-seize compounds. Aerospace, automotive, and marine grade products will witness a slump as lockdown measures restrict activities in these industries. However, food grade compounds will continue to witness steady demand, partially alleviating losses.

"Construction and mining industry applications are expected to boost market developments following the end of the pandemic. Rising investments in these industries particularly in countries such as India, Indonesia, and China will remain key contributors to growth in the industry" says the FACT.MR report.

Anti-Seize Compounds Market- Key Takeaways

Military aerospace grade anti-seize compounds are witnessing strong growth, driven by consistent increases by governments towards weapons and military infrastructure development.

Graphite-based anti-seize compounds are highly sought after for high-voltage applications in multiple verticals for myriad electrical and electronic settings.

Asia Pacific will hold major market share, largely driven by Chinese industrial applications.

Anti-Seize Compounds Market- Driving Factors

Tech improvements in terms of maximum operating temperature and flash points have been critical to boosting scope of applications and sales.

Development of environment-friendly, non-metallic product offerings are contributing to adoption.

Anti-Seize Compounds Market- Major Restraints

The recent slowdown in the activities of the automotive industry will restrain applications of anti-seize compounds.

Environment and health regulations associated with anti-seize compounds will hinder market growth.

COVID-19 Impact on Anti-Seize Compounds Market

The coronavirus pandemic is projected to adversely affect the anti-seize compounds market, following the suspension of industrial activities in multiple verticals, through lockdown regulations. Further, the fluctuation in the prices of crude oil during the crisis period will hurt industry developments. Recovery of the industry is expected to be gradual even after lockdown restrictions are lifted with lack of new orders in the months to come.

Competitive Landscape

CSW Industrials Inc., Henkel AG & Co., 3M DuPont, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, Bostik, and FUCHS are some of the leading players participating in the anti-seize compounds market.

Anti-seize compound market players are increasingly pushing towards product development and launch for extreme pressure and temperature applications, in industrial and military applications.

For example, Henkel Corp. has announced the receipt of MIL-PRF-907F qualification from the Department of the Navy for copper and petroleum based anti-seize products for military spec applications. CSW Industrials has launched a molybdenum based anti-seize compound for water-resistant, extreme pressure applications. Further, Whitmore Manufacturing LLC has unveiled 550 Extreme All Weather, non-metallic anti-seize compound, primarily aimed towards petrochemical plant maintenance applications.

About the Report

This study offers readers a comprehensive market forecast of the anti-seize compounds market. Global, regional and country-level analysis of the top industry trends impacting the anti-seize compounds market is covered in this FACT.MR study. The report offers insights on the anti-seize compounds market on the basis of grade type (silver, nickel, food, marine, copper, regular, nuclear, non-metallic, zinc/aluminum, and special purpose), sales channel (online and offline) container type (can, cartridge, drum, and others) and end use (automotive & transportation, construction, aircraft, mining equipment, food processing, valve assembly, power generation, oil exploration, steel foundry, petrochemical, textile, and auxiliary) across six regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

