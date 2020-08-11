Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed CO2 GRO Inc. (TSXV: GROW) (OTCQB: BLONF) ("the Company"), a company whose target markets are focused on the 85% of the 50 billion square feet of global greenhouse and covered cultivation space that cannot use CO2 (USDA). Vice President of Sales, Aaron Archibald, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "We're a company that delivers CO2 to indoor growers everywhere," explained Archibald. "Our mission is to accelerate the growth of all value plants safely, efficiently, and profitably using our patented CO2 Delivery Solutions systems," said Archibald, noting that the Company delivers CO2 to all types of indoor plant growers and also offers potential outdoor applications.

Jolly then asked about the Company's target markets. "So, our target markets are all value plants, which is anything from microgreens to lettuce to peppers, tomatoes, hemp, cannabis, and potentially certain strains of bio-farming tobacco used to make vaccines," said Archibald. "We dissolve CO2 into a misting solution, so it's water and CO2, and that is misted into a very fine spray onto plants. What that does is it creates a microfilm around the plant, which then drives the CO2 through the plant leaf and stem," he continued. "We're enhancing growing plants for indoor growers."

"On August 6th, you put out a press release detailing a non-broker deal. If you would, bring us up to speed on how that equity financing came about," said Jolly. "That is a very exciting thing for our company with Ospraie Ag Science," shared Archibald. "They invest only in sustainable and cutting edge ag-tech companies, so to have them as a strategic investment partner is great," he explained. "It was a fully-subscribed offering, they took up 85% of the C$1.38 million which comes close to $3 million if all warrants get exercised. It really validates our technology, our mission, and our goals, and having a strategic investment company like that want to invest in us speaks to what we are doing correctly," continued Archibald, before elaborating on the value this agreement will have on the Company's marketing and sales resources.

"What can investors expect going forward?", asked Jolly, noting the challenges that have been presented by the current pandemic. "COVID-19 has been tough on everyone. For us, we are a somewhat virtual company, and we deal with regional sales groups and regional installation and support groups. So, the travel ban hasn't affected us the way some other companies have been affected," explained Archibald. "2020 was really our target commercialization year," he continued, sharing that the Company intended to begin selling and leasing their CO2 technology both nationally and internationally throughout 2020. "We've been able to stay on point on that," said Archibald. "In 2020, we've had two dozen new installations to date," he shared. "I'm really pleased with where we're going with our systems."

The conversation then turned to the Company's pricing for the installation of their CO2 systems. "The larger the installation, the greater the price," explained Archibald. "We're saving growers on infrastructure costs because we are an irrigation system that mists the water onto the plants. It's more economically feasible for growers, especially when they see the yield increases and the decreases in pathogen growth. So, that's definitely helping us move our technology forward," said Archibald.

To close the interview, Archibald shared that the Company is entering an exciting period as they expand their commercialization efforts nationally and internationally.

About CO2 GRO Inc.

GROW's target markets are focused on the 50 billion square feet of global greenhouse and covered cultivation space (USDA). Atmospheric enrichment of CO2 by gassing has been practiced in indoor and expensive sealed greenhouses for decades resulting in enhance crop yields of up to 30%. However, 85% of the world's greenhouses are unsealed and have open-venting designs for heat ventilation which makes CO2 gassing uneconomical and impractical since the CO2 gas easily escapes.

GROW's CO2 Delivery Solutions naturally and safely dissolves CO2 gas into water creating an aqueous CO2 solution which is then misted directly on plant leaves. GROW has demonstrated its technology to be as effective as CO2 gassing by improving crop yields up to 30%, while using a fraction of the CO2 gas. The CO2 solution's micro droplets create an aqueous film around the entire leaf surface, isolating the leaf from the atmosphere. This creates a diffusion gradient favoring CO2 transport into the leaf and other gases out of the leaf. Increased carbon availability enhances photosynthesis resulting in faster and larger plant growth. CO2 Delivery Solutions has been demonstrated on crops including Cannabis, hemp, lettuce, kale, microgreens, peppers and flowers. In addition, aqueous CO2 misting offers Perimeter Protection for plants by slowing the spread of micro pathogens such as E. coli and powdery mildew. Greenhouse growers everywhere can now supplement CO2 to their crops using CO2 Delivery Solutions, increasing plant yields and profits.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on CO2 GRO's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. Statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required to do so by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

