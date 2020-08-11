

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Las Vegas, Nevada-based Mr. Wok Foods has recalled about 200,000 pounds of meat and poultry products for misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS said.



The recalled products may contain known allergens such as milk, wheat, soy, peanuts, or oysters. They may also contain MSG, sesame products, or sulfites, which are not declared on the product labels.



The frozen meat and poultry items were produced from August 6, 2019 through August 6, 2020.



According to the FSIS, its in-plant personnel identified the problem during routine label reviews when they found that one or more allergens were not listed on labels for various products.



The recalled products bear establishment number 'EST. 20783' or 'P-20783' contained in the USDA mark of inspection. They were distributed for institutional use in vending machines and restaurants nationwide.



The FSIS has classified this as a Class I Recall, which indicates 'a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.'



There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.



In early August, the FSIS had issued a public health alert on ready-to-eat beef and chicken taquitos and chimichangas products containing FDA regulated diced green chilies. These green chillies were recalled by the producer, Sun Valley Foods, citing contamination with hard plastic.



Nashville, Tennessee -based Coco's Italian Market, in late July, recalled various ready-to-eat frozen meat products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection. The recall involved around 16,868 pounds of frozen Italian meatball, beef ravioli, and pepperoni pizza items.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de